Rawlings’ Family Cautions Clemento Suarez over Imitation

The family of late Jerry John Rawlings has cautioned comic actor Clemento Suarez to stop mimicking him.

The comedian has over the years entertained many people with his act of imitating the actions (voice and posture) of the former president of the Republic of Ghana.

In August 2020, Clemento Suarez performed a snippet of it to the late former president who got really excited over how the comedian was able to do it to perfection.

Following this, he has performed same in several interviews that he has been on.

Clemento Suarez and Late Jerry John Rawlings some few months ago. pic.twitter.com/Zwv3WIIfnh — Y 107.9 FM (@Y1079FM) November 12, 2020

However, in a recent interview with UTV, following the death of the 1st President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, he revealed the former First Family has urged him to cease it.

According to him, the Rawlings family has demanded so, as a sign of respect for the dead.

“I was called by ex-president Rawlings’ family to stop imitating him from now until he is buried. I was told to respect the dead and more so his personality as a former president,” he revealed.

The late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was confirmed dead on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He died at the age of 73, after battling a short illness.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

