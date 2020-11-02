DOWNLOAD: Samini – Kpoyaka (Akufo-Addo Endorsement)

Samini endorses Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a song titled ‘Kpoyaka’.

The song from the High Grade Family boss was produced by JMJ, ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

Download / stream ‘Kpoyaka’ endorsement song from Samini to Akufo-Addo below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

