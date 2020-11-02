DOWNLOAD: Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene (prod. by MOG Beatz)

Sarkodie drops ‘Happy Day’, a song which features singer Kuami Eugene.

The Sarkcess Music boss endorses Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ‘4 More’ campaign.

The song which was produced by MOG Beatz, and mixed by Possigee will make you hit the dance floor.

Download / stream ‘Happy Day’ Sarkodie below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

