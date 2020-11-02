Diamond Appiah Details Tracey Boakye-Papa No-Kennedy Agyapong Saga

Diamond Appiah has waded into the brouhaha surrounding Tracey Boakye, her alleged fiancé or papa no, and Kennedy Agyapong’s saga.

This comes a day after Tracey Boakye replied Kennedy Agyapong in fresh allegations made against her and the sugar daddy.

According to Diamond Appiah, the ‘papa no’ of Tracey Boakye has sent her to disclose that he bought the house for the actress because he has a baby girl with her.

She also added that it was bought for $350,000 and not $450,000 as it is being spread by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Moreover, she reveals the Tracey Boakye’s sugar daddy is not a politician.

Below is an unabridged version of what Diamond Appiah shared on her Instagram page:

Good evening Fellow Ghanaians, Mr “X” (Name Withheld) who happens to be my very good friend and @tracey_boakye ‘s Fiance says I should inform Ghanaians that he is really sick and tired of all the lies that has been going on about the property he bought for his Fiance Tracey Boakye as a push gift for carrying his Princess. He has asked me to come n clarify that the property was up for sale for $350,000 dollars (negotiable) not 450,000 dollars and alot of Estate Agents within the east legon enclave even posted it in their listings months ago including @o2aproperties_and_landsurveys (Evidence) So he is begging you all to live his family alone to live there in peace. Secondly he is not a politician and doesn’t have anything to do with NDC or NPP so at the appropriate time he will allow me to reveal his identity to you all. Thank you

In a reaction post to this, Tracey Boakye has also stated that whatever information that Diamond Appiah has written on her wall is 100% factual of the situation.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.