Funny Face and Vanessa Welcome New Baby

Funny Face’s baby mama Vanessa has given birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Their new born becomes the third of their children.

It comes barely a week after Vanessa revealed that she is pregnant for Funny Face.

Funny Face and Vanessa have twin daughters Ella and Bella together.

The birth of their third child comes in times of troubles that has been brewing their home for some time now.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.