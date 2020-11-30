Hajia Bintu dazzles in New Birthday Photos — Check Her Out!

Today [Monday], November 30, marks the birthday of curvy Ghanaian photomodel Hajia Bintu.

In effect, the brand influencer has released some photos as part of her celebration.

In the photos sighted by your authoritative entertainment news in platform in Ghana, Hajia Bintu is seen wearing a bold smile in separate shots.

Check Hajia Bintu‘s birthday photos out!













Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

