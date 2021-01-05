Entertainment

5 Photos of Video Vixen Tilly Hipsy that has got Everyone Talking Today

PlugTimes.com January 20, 2021
Tilly Hipsy

Ghanaian video vixen Tilly Hipsy is one of the finest in the industry.

She has worked with the likes of Fuse ODG, Sarkodie, Samini, Eazzy, and many more on a couple of projects.

Also known as Awura Abena, Tilly has engaged in a number of activation projects for brands in Ghana.

Her beautiful skin and figure has earned her the status of ‘Top Of Mind Awareness’ (TOMA) among her peers in the industry.

By extension, she is one of the most talked-about in Ghana, with respect to her craft.

PlugTimes.com lines up five photos of Tilly Hipsy that has got everyone taking today.

Tilly Hipsy

Tilly Hipsy
Tilly Hipsy
Tilly Hipsy

