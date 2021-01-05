5 Photos of Video Vixen Tilly Hipsy that has got Everyone Talking Today

Ghanaian video vixen Tilly Hipsy is one of the finest in the industry.

She has worked with the likes of Fuse ODG, Sarkodie, Samini, Eazzy, and many more on a couple of projects.

Also known as Awura Abena, Tilly has engaged in a number of activation projects for brands in Ghana.

WATCH: Last Video of Ama Broni before her Untimely Death

Her beautiful skin and figure has earned her the status of ‘Top Of Mind Awareness’ (TOMA) among her peers in the industry.

By extension, she is one of the most talked-about in Ghana, with respect to her craft.

PlugTimes.com lines up five photos of Tilly Hipsy that has got everyone taking today.







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments