Last Video of Ama Broni before her Untimely Death

Last video of Ama Broni, an alleged slay queen who died while dancing on stage at a street carnival in Budumburam has popped up.

The young girl who hails from Akwatia was performing for a $100 (GH¢580) cash prize on a popular song in the area titled ‘Yi Wo Dross’ by Original Shana.

In the last videos sighted, Ama Broni is seen advertising the programme.

In another she is seen at the event grounds earlier in the day on Saturday while calling on everyone to be there.

PlugTimes.com first reported that some young men tried to ‘finger’ Ama Broni who, during her performance took off the shorts she was wearing, leaving only a skimpy white T-shirt on.

According to Angel FM, in an attempt to run away from these hungry boys, she fell off stage, got electrocuted and died instantly.

