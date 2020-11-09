Kwadwo Sheldon’s YouTube Channel Restored

Popular Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has had his YouTube channel restored.

This comes barely a week after the channel got hacked, and eventually terminated by YouTube which forced him to create a new one.

However, the pop-culture satirist on Monday morning announced the restoration of his account with a tweet which reads “My channel is baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack! Let’s goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.”

My channel is baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack! Let’s goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/2tUCBtLyKw — Bazinga (@kwadwosheldon) November 9, 2020

According to Kwadwo Sheldon, a Ghanaian tech vlogger Rick Aqua helped him to get his account restored.

A screenshot of the message of account restoration from YouTube states that “if your [Sheldon] recently uploaded content was hidden from our search and discovery systems during the investigation, we’ll be making it available again.”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

