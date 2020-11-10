I Made My Money from Selling Pure Water, Not Sugar Daddies – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey has shoot down claims that she sleeps around with some big men in the country to make her money.

According to the Ghanaian actress and screen goddess, she made it from her pure water business.

This is contained in a news report by GhanaCelebrities.com

Emelia Brobbey notes how lucrative the pure water business is, when managed very well.

She also mentions that she makes money from her show, as well as music on YouTube.

“Everyone who’s into the pure water business knows that at least if you manage it well, you’d make some profit out of it. Apart from that I also do television talk shows which have a lot of sponsors on it and that also helps me to make some money.

Sometimes it’s not always what other people say that you need to respond to. That’s why I said on your show that I started doing movies and when I got money I invested in a pure water business for the past two years.

The music I’m doing is loaded on YouTube and I do get money from the views. Also when I’m invited to appear for performance on a show I’m paid for that as well. So everyone that follows my line of businesses knows that I’m involved with a lot of work which helps me to get money.

So I don’t get worried when people make passing comments that I make money from married men or sugar daddies.”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.