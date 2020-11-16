Martin Amidu Resigns as Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu has resigned from his post as the Special Prosecutor of the Republic of Ghana.

He steps down from his position almost three (3) years after he assumed the office.

It also comes after calls for the ‘Citizen Vigilante’ to resign surged higher, in the recent days.

In a letter addressed to the President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu says his decision is borne out of desire to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promised to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor”.

The statement is dated Monday, 16th November 2020, signed by Martin Amidu, ESQ.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

