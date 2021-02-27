Same-sex Marriage Will Never Happen During My Presidency — Akufo-Addo speaks

With the resurgence in talks about the legalization of LGBTQ+ in Ghana, the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally set his position straight.

According to the First Gentleman of the Republic of Ghana, same-sex marriage won’t be legalized during his tenure.

Nana Akufo-Addo made this statement at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana in Asante Mampong on Saturday, 27th February 2021.

He repeated this, in affirmation to the pronouncement that he has made

“It will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the same-sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana. It will never happen in my time as a president. Let me repeat, it will never happen in my time as a president,” he stated.

Earlier this week, a facility housing an LGBTQ+ office in Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra was shut down by personnel from the Kwabenya Police Command, and National Security.

