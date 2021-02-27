VIDEO: Mark Anim and Great Ampong Visit Sodom & Gomorrah to Warn Ghanaians over LGBTQ+

Gospel ministers, Mark Anim Yirenkyi, Great Ampong and others storm, Sodom and Gomorrah, the abandoned and supposed cursed land to warn Ghanaians against LGBT.

In the video sighted online, you could see the musicians and other Evangelists pointing fingers at the huge acres of land which is the historical Sodom and Gomorrah where God destroyed by fire and brimstone from the Lord for committing excessive sins such; Adulteries, Fornication, Greed, Lust and many others.

READ ALSO: Kwabenya Traditional Council Vows to Set LGBTQ Secret Office at Ashongman on Fire

The ministers lively visited the abandoned and supposed cursed land to preach and send a message to Ghanaians using Sodom and Gomorrah as a strong example for the leaders to avoid any suggestion and enforcement by the LGBT community in Ghana.

In the video, Mark Anim was heard warning Ghanaians not to accept the LGBT enforcement, adding that the big land, Sodom and Gomorrah, were practicing same acts and they faced God’s wrath.

READ ALSO: Single Mom Narrates How She Slept with Snake and Ate Human Flesh

Mark Anim funnily revealed that even what God gave men (he meant women) have not been in scarce and it will be a ‘foolish’ act to practice it.

Great Ampong also advised Ghanaians not to accept the practice as he revealed the famous Biblical story on how the land was cursed.

Great Ampong warned Ghanaians not to accept LGBT even if the the Westerns tells us to.

READL ALSO: Maxwell Beganim wins Founders’ Day Ghana Writing Contest

In the video you could see how wilderness town has become over the century with no man and tree on it.

Watch the video below:



Source: thedistin.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments