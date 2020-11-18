Michy hits back at AJ Poundz

Shatta Wale’s baby mama Michy has hit back at radio/TV personality AJ Poundz for tagging her as not serious after leaving the reggae/dancehall musician.

AJ Poundz told Zionfelix in an interview that it was wrong for Michy to leave the man she had a child with.

Reacting to this, Michy noted that its because of people like AJ Poundz that’s why a lot of women are still stuck in unfulfilling relationships.

According to her, the fact that she was able to help Shatta Wale to achieve a lot doesn’t mean he owes her.

She reveals how she has been able to develop herself through the enrollment at law school, building two (2) houses after leaving her relationship with Shatta Wale.

Michy has since advised AJ Poundz to rather concentrate on breastfeeding her baby.

She made this in a post on Instagram. Read Michy’s full response to AJ Poundz below:

Dear @ajpoundz_gh ,pls don’t project your fears on me. My only advisor was God(intuition) & you’re not wiser than Him sis.

It’s cuz of advisors like you that women are stuck in unfulfilling relationships. The fact that I built something with someone doesn’t mean he owes me, let’s not feel entitled. If I could for someone, I can equally do same & more for myself with the help of God. For a girl that left all her belongings behind to acquiring 2 houses in less than 2 years of being single , enrolled myself in law school amongst other blessings, me sef I shock give God(In His time He makes all things beautiful) & I’m really enjoying His endless wonders . I doubt you’re done breastfeeding your baby, focus on that🙏 #love #light

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

