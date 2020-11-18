Wendy Shay leads Peace Awareness Clean Up Exercise in Nima

Wendy Shay has announced the Peace Awareness Clean Up Exercise in Nima ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

This forms part of the moves to drum home peace before, during and after the elections.

Wendy Shay said “we are a nation characterised by Peace. It falls on us all as a responsibility to sustain that peace.”

The clean up exercise will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the popular residential town at 7.00am prompt.

Nima, a suburb in the Ayawaso East Constituency is considered one of the flashpoint.

Wendy Shay and team encourages all members of various political parties to engage in this good course.

The Wendy Shay Peace Awareness Clean Up Exercise is powered by the Shay Foundation and Rufftown Records.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

