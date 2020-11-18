News

Fire Destroys Properties at Circle Odawna Market

PlugTimes.com November 18, 2020
Fire Cirle Odawna market Pedestrian mall

Fire has engulfed the Odawna Market also known as the Pedestrian Shopping Mall at Circle, in Accra.

According to eye-witnesses, the fire started at about 2.00am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The fire began at the rear area of the Odawna Market or Pedestrian Shopping Mall where hairdressers are located.

PlugTimes.com gathers that when the fire started, the security man refused to open the gates to the market.

According to reports, he took the decision because anytime there is fire outbreak in the market most people steal items belonging to the market women.

As a result, the fire has been able to cause serious damage to properties or items leading to millions of Ghana cedis.

The personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are at the grounds to salvage the situation.

Fire Cirle Odawna market Pedestrian mall

Fire Cirle Odawna market Pedestrian mall

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close