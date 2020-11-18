Fire Destroys Properties at Circle Odawna Market

Fire has engulfed the Odawna Market also known as the Pedestrian Shopping Mall at Circle, in Accra.

According to eye-witnesses, the fire started at about 2.00am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The fire began at the rear area of the Odawna Market or Pedestrian Shopping Mall where hairdressers are located.

PlugTimes.com gathers that when the fire started, the security man refused to open the gates to the market.

Fire outbreak at Odawna market this morning.

According to reports, he took the decision because anytime there is fire outbreak in the market most people steal items belonging to the market women.

As a result, the fire has been able to cause serious damage to properties or items leading to millions of Ghana cedis.

The personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are at the grounds to salvage the situation.

