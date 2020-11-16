POSTPONED: Miss Hotlegs Nigeria & Miss Hotlegs Ghana Grand Finale 2020 Moved to December

England, UK, November 16, 2020 — Miss Hotlegs International administration announced that the Grand Finale of Miss Hotlegs Ghana and Miss Hotlegs Nigeria 2020 has been postponed to December.

These events are being sponsored by Finishing Touch Events. The organisers have decided to reschedule these events for the next month.

The 2020 year has brought many challenges and one of them is the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this outbreak, the global conferences and events across technologies, fashion, sports, and social have been cancelled or postponed. In the light of this pandemic, the organisers of international events named Miss Hotlegs Ghana and Miss Hotlegs Nigeria have taken this bold step to postpone these events to December 2020.

These events were being scheduled earlier for Saturday 21st November, and 29th November 2020 respectively but as in England all international flights have been discontinued due to the spread of new coronavirus infections. This crucial announcement was being made by Mosy O’Ginni, the CEO of Miss Hotlegs International at their headquarters in the UK.

According to the CEO, the flight restriction in the UK compelled them to make this decision on the grand finale of both Miss Hotlegs Ghana and Miss Hotlegs Nigeria events. The final date is still not being defined.

“We have decided to go ahead with the event this year despite everything going on at the moment. This decision was made based on our partners’ support and others reaching out for sponsorship considerations. We do appreciate all the support and follow-ups from our partners since the lockdown was announced and we do not want to let anyone down this year,” says Mosy O’Ginni.

The Miss Hotlegs Nigeria and Miss Hotlegs Ghana events are one of the most important events for both the organisers and sponsors. The Grand Finale of these competitions which were being scheduled earlier on 21st and 29th of the current month catered to the attention of all bigger media groups, sponsored agencies, participants, influencers, and the partners.

For more information about these events and getting in partnership with the organisers, visit the website www.misshotlegsafrica.com

Media Assets:

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/misshotlegsng/

https://www.facebook.com/misshotlegsgh/

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/misshotlegsngofficial

https://www.instagram.com/misshotlegsgh

SUBMITTED

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.