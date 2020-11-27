VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – Hasta La Vista ft. Zlatan, Rexxie

Sarkodie drops the music video to ‘Hasta La Vista’, a masterpiece he joined forces with Zlatan Ibile, and Rexxie to record.

The music video is set mostly in British Jamestown Accra and features some fine dance performances.

Stream and enjoy ‘Hasta La Vista’ below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

