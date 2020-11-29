WICKED! What Efia Odo Wore to Mona 4Reall’s ‘Badder Than’ Release Party

Efia Odo was one of the few celebrities invited by Mona 4Reall for her ‘Badder Than’ release party.

The Ghanaian socialite showed a little more skin at the party which also had the likes of Shatta Wale, and Salma Mumin in attendance.

Efia Odo wore a two-piece bead swimsuit with a loose fit trousers.

Check her out!





