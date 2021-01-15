Actress Kim So Hyun Part Ways with Label E&T Story

Actress Kim So Hyun’s contract with her label E&T Story Entertainment has come to an end.

A statement released by the management firm reveals it was a mutual agreement.

This brings to an end, at least two (2) years after Kim So Hyun signed on to the label.

“After a long conversation with actress Kim So Hyun, we’ve agreed to end our management work together. We’ve decided to respect Kim So Hyun’s wishes, who’s been with us since 2018, and we’ll continue to support her in the future.”

E&T Story Entertainment was managing Kim So Hyun in partnership with the LOEN Entertainment.

In the mean time, it is not clear the next label the actress will move to.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

