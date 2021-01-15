Entertainment

Actress Kim So Hyun Part Ways with Label E&T Story

PlugTimes.com January 15, 2021
Kim So Hyun

Actress Kim So Hyun’s contract with her label E&T Story Entertainment has come to an end.

A statement released by the management firm reveals it was a mutual agreement.

This brings to an end, at least two (2) years after Kim So Hyun signed on to the label.

READ ALSO: Kim Yo Han is Endorsement Model for ‘The North Face’

“After a long conversation with actress Kim So Hyun, we’ve agreed to end our management work together. We’ve decided to respect Kim So Hyun’s wishes, who’s been with us since 2018, and we’ll continue to support her in the future.”

E&T Story Entertainment was managing Kim So Hyun in partnership with the LOEN Entertainment.

In the mean time, it is not clear the next label the actress will move to.

PlugTimes.com will keep you updated.

Kim So Hyun

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close