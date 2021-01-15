M/V PREMIERE: DAY6 (Even of Day) performs ‘So This Is Love’ on ‘Secret Atellier’

Korean rock band DAY6 also known as Even of Day drops ‘So This Is Love’ as part of the YouTube web music series ‘Secret Atellier’.

“So This Is Love” is a folk ballad genre, exploring the concept of “first love” with thought-provoking lyrics.

Enjoy the performance below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

