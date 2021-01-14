Fake Abortion Doctor Jailed 4 Years in Suhum

A notorious abortion ‘doctor’ identified as David Darko has been sentenced to a 4-year jail term by a Suhum Circuit Court in the Eastern Region.

The court was presided over by Her Ladyship Diana Adu Asare.

The 41-year old quack doctor has been operating an illegal abortion clinic in Suhum for a decade now.

David Darko was apprehended at his workplace while preparing to administer and abortion drug to a client who had gone there to seek his service.

Speaking to the media concerning the incident, the Suhum Municipal Police Commander, Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu stated that, according to the culprit, he has been in the abortion business for the past 10 years.

Story about this quack doctor and his facility first came to light in 2017 following a Starr FM investigation.







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

