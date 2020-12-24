Afia Schwarzenegger’s 2020 Christmas Eve Photo is Causing Huge Problem Online
It is Christmas Eve and Afia Schwarzenegger, like other celebrities in Ghana have started sharing photos to mark this special day.
The Ghanaian socialite rocks a white top on top of a red pant with a black, red, and white pair of socks to match.
Real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Afia Schwarzenegger leaves a bit more flesh for ‘hungry’ eyes to feed on.
Check the Christmas eve photo of Afia Schwarzenegger below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
