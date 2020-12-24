Bone Straight Hair Wahala: Netizens React as Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere Rocks It

The bone straight hair is the new craze among females who love hair — Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere have rocked one and the internet is buzzing.

In photos sighted by blogger Yaw Plug, the two broadcasters rock the luxurious human hair which costs at least GH¢3,500.

The en vogue presenters wears a very bold smile as they display the beautiful, black bone straight hair.

An original bone straight hair ranges between 26 inches to 30 inches and prices vary.

Check photos of Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere rocking the luxurious bone straight hair below:







Check some of the reactions from the followers of Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere below:

This is BONE STRAIGHT hair. If you want to buy, get it right and of course @oh_my_hairr has the real bone straight. Call them on +233 50 206 5705 to order . pic.twitter.com/fbqkiQaroB — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) December 22, 2020

