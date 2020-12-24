DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Hajia Bintu (prod by Beatz Vampire)
Shatta Wale releases ‘Hajia Bintu’, a new song which revolves around the Ghanaian TikTok star.
The song was produced by Beatz Vampire for the Shatta Movement boss.
Download / stream ‘Hajia Bintu’ song by Shatta Wale below [song will be made available soon]:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
