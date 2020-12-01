Burial Date for Late Jerry John Rawlings Announced by Family

The family of late Jerry John Rawlings has announced the burial date for the former president of the Republic of Ghana.

It was finalised following a consultation with the Government of Ghana.

A state funeral will be held in honour of the late Flt. Lt. J. J. Rawlings at the Independence Square.

According to the family, it will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

A statement sighted by PlugTimes.com details key information, as regards, the date date and venue for the funeral of the late former president.

“The family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has, in consultation with the government, agreed that the date for the State funeral of the former President is confirmed for Wednesday, 23 December 2020 at the Independence Square in Accra.”

Ex-president Rawlings died at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 11, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.

The late Jerry John Rawlings served as the Head of State of Ghana between 31 December 1981 – 7 January 1993. He also served as the 1st president of the 4th Republic of Ghana 7 January 1993 – 7 January 2001.

He left behind a wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and four issues —Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, and Kimathi Rawlings.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

