Dee Baby wins Di Asa Season 4

Dee Baby has been crowned winner of Di Asa season 4 plus-size women dance competition.

She faced stiff competition from fifteen (15) other contestants during the grand finale held on Monday night inside the Grand Arena in Accra.

Dee Baby takes home a brand new Hyundai Accent car, a popcorn machine, cash prize, and other prizes from sponsors.

Fafa placed second and she took home an mini-truck (Abossey-Okai macho), cash prize, and other prizes from sponsors.

Both Maame and Naa Dollar placed third after the collated votes and marks from judges were the same. They were given a tricycle each and other prizes from sponsors.

The fifth position went to Amonor who also had cash prize and souvenirs from sponsors.

All other contestants apart from the winners, also received cash prizes and products from Savana Paint, GMR Industries, producers of Darling Lemon Alcoholic Drink and Apolo Kumbucha, Sankofa Natural Spices amongst others.

The grand finale of Di Asa season 4 was graced with performances from Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay and DopeNation.

It was hosted by Odiifour and Embosouhemaa; the judges were Terry Bright Ofosu, Robert Klah, and Akosua Agyapong.









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments