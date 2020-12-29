Wendy Shay causing Trouble with Ebony Reign’s Look

Wendy Shay’s latest photo draws a quintessential look to late Ebony Reigns and netizens have reacted.

The Rufftown Records act on Tuesday asked fans to caption the photo which bares direct likeness to the former label member.

Wendy Shay took that photo on Monday night, moments before she mounted stage for the grand finale of Di Asa season 4 held at the Grand Arena.

The ‘Wedding Song’ crooner dons a 2-piece black dress with a shiny purple feather-like accessory to match.

She also wears a huge, black women’s boot whereas she locks her hair like the late Ebony Reigns’.

Drawing a close resemblance, many have stated that she is just copying Wendy Shay.

In a related development, she has revealed that her last song of the year titled ‘Pray for the World’ will be out on 31st December.

What do you also make of Wendy Shay‘s Ebony Reigns look? Drop a comment!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

