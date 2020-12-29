Activate Party turn up with Stonebwoy and Davido at Sandbox – FULL VIDEO

The Activate Party has succesfuly been hoisted by Stonebwoy with Davido and it was super-lit.

The Sandbox Beach Club in La, on Monday night was the side of attraction, with a quality number of patrons all geared up for the big night.

The event welcomed guests with some fine music selection that resonates with the mood of the people.

Stonebwoy and Davido arrived at the already-packed venue from their apartment few moments after midnight.

The two performed some of the hit songs including ‘Prayer (Putuu)’, ‘Aye’, and ‘Activate’ over live band and DJ selections.

The Activate Party with Stonebwoy and Davido was also graced by multiple award-winning Ghanaian songstress Efya.

Enjoy their performances below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

