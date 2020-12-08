Exercise Circumspection in Your Communications — Peace Ambassador Clemence Gyato to Political Parties

Mr Clemence Gyato, the Peace Ambassador at the Office of the National Chief Imam has called on political parties and Ghanaians to be guarded in their communications.

He made this known in a statement dated Tuesday, 8th December 2020, signed by the Peace Ambassador and copied to PlugTimes.com.

Mr. Gyato has lauded electorates for taking part in the voting exercise.

Part of his statement reads: “As we wait for the official declaration of the election results, I entreat political parties and their supporters to exercise circumspection in their communications to the public.”

Read the full statement from Mr. Clemence Gyato, the National Peace Ambassador at the Office of the National Chief Imam below:

A few days ago, Ghanaians went to the polls to choose leaders to run the affairs of state for the next four years. The electoral commission, the political parties and Ghanaians, in general,

deserve plaudits for the peaceful and orderly in which this exercise was

conducted. As we wait for the official declaration of the election results, I entreat political parties and their supporters to exercise circumspection in their communications to the public. As well, I plead for peace. Electoral disputes have thrown many countries into devastation and the least we can do for our motherland is to preserve the enviable peace we have. Once again, let peace prevail. SGD

CLEMENCE GYATO

PEACE AMBASSADOR

