John Dumelo Requests for Recount of Ayawaso West Wuogon Ballot

John Dumelo has requested for a recount of the ballots in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

This comes hours after the District Electoral Officer announced the certified results which saw him poll 37,778 votes to the incumbent’s 39,851 votes.

According to the NDC’s parliamentary candidate of the area, his request is due to several irregularities identified in some of the polling centres.

In a statement signed by the first-time aspirant dated Tuesday, December 8, 2020 he adds that it includes swapping of his figures.

Read part of his statement below:

This is due to several irregularities that has been identified in some of the polling centers. One of such irregularities was swapping of my figures and that of the NPP candidate’s figures at polling centres.

I have officially written to the District Electoral officer to request for a recount across the constituency due to several irregularities. pic.twitter.com/zS7BJvxQC5 — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) December 8, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

