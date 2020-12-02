Jopearl: Photos of Curvy Lady who Accuses Burna Boy of Cheating on Stefflon Don With Her

Jopearl, UK-based curvy fashion model has accused Burna Boy of cheating on his girlfriend Stefflon Don with her.

She opened up about her alleged secret relationship with Burna Boy on her Instagram account @_Jopearl.

According to the 23-year-old Jopearl, she has been dating the ‘African Giant’ for two (2) years now and they planned having babies.

She adds that she had to come out because she is finally fed up with how it has fared.

Check these beautiful photos of Jopearl out:



















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.