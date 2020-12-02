Akufo-Addo’s “4 More” Statue Gets Netizens Talking

Ahead of the 2020 General Elections in Ghana, social media has been rocked once more with a statue of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

With the campaign period in its last days, both the ruling NPP and opposition NDC fanatics are engaging in acts that will garner support for their respective parties.

The statue of the NPP presidential candidate is one of the many stuffs sighted across the country in this regard.

The statue sees Nana Akufo-Addo flaunt the “4 More for Nana” sign while he dons a white cloth.

The sculpture is located on the Weija-Kasoa highway, precisely Broadcasting (around the toll booth area).

This has got a lot of netizens talking who are mostly surprised to see the effigy.

Check the statue of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

