Sister Deborah getting Oiled Up for Beach Photoshoot gets People Talking — VIDEO

Sister Deborah a.k.a. Sister Derby has got the internet buzzing once more as she gets oiled up by photographer.

The Ghanaian musician and photomodel does so moments before her photoshoot at the beach.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, Sister Deborah who dons a two-piece swimsuit (distinct colours) is seen dancing.

Real name Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, the photographer rubs her skin with an essential body oil.

The final work is not out yet, however, we expect some exceptional as she has done in her previous photoshoots at the beach.

Sister Deborah is one of the few Ghanaian female celebrities who are not afraid to flaunt their figure.

Check the video out!

