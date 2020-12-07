‘Kitchen Stool Headmaster’ Reported Dead

The infamous ‘Kitchen Stool Headmaster’ Mr. Robert Sepey has been reported dead.

He became popular after a video of him having an intimate affair with a final year student of Odoben Senior High School in the Central Region went viral.

In the video, a kitchen stool was the stage of all their ‘actions’.

Before his death, he was demoted as Headmaster of the Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district of the Central Region.

He died today [Monday], December 7, 2020.

The cause of his death is currently not known as we currently dig deeper in this regard.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.