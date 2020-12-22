More Details about 66-Year-Old Man Who Died in a Guest House Pop Up

Details of the late 66-year-old man who died in a guest house in Koforidua-Effiduase has finally emerged.

Information gathered by PlugTimes.com reveals the deceased is known in private life as Papa Kofi Ansere.

Until his sudden demise, he was the Kontihene of Kyea in the Akyemansa district of the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region.

His stool name was Nana Osei Debrah I and was revered by many.

He was once a bursar at the Akim Oda SHS before he was transferred to the Koforidua Senior Technical School.

According to Angel 102.1 FM‘s reporter who was at the family house on Tuesday, information available reveals he told his wife that he will be going for a funeral on Thursday while his wife, a teacher, was attending a workshop.

The information also adds that he once contested for the NPP primaries ahead of the 2008 general elections but lost.

He is part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the regional level and has helped a lot of people acquire jobs.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

