DOWNLOAD: Captain Planet – Yebo Dada ft. Medikal (prod by BeatBoss)

Captain Planet drops ‘Yebo Dada’, a new song which features Medikal.

The song for the Xmas and beyond was produced by BeatBoss and mastered by Mix Master Garzy.

Download ‘Yebo Dada’ by Captain Planet below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

