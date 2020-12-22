EntertainmentMusic Plug!

DOWNLOAD: Captain Planet – Yebo Dada ft. Medikal (prod by BeatBoss)

download Captain Planet 4x4 Yebo Dada Medikal song mp3

Captain Planet drops ‘Yebo Dada’, a new song which features Medikal.

The song for the Xmas and beyond was produced by BeatBoss and mastered by Mix Master Garzy.

Download ‘Yebo Dada’ by Captain Planet below:

