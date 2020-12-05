Sister Deborah Serves Flawless Skin in Latest Beach Photos

Sister Deborah continues to serve us skin goals and she replicates this in her latest photoshoot at the beach.

Real name Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, she dons a two-piece swimsuit for the beautiful photos.

Sister Deborah is one of the few Ghanaian female celebrities who are not afraid to flaunt their figure.

The final works come barley three (3) days after a video of her pre-shoot popped up online.

Check the photos out!







