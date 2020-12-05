Emmanuel Adebayor calls out Girlfriend Dillish Matthews for Cheating

Emmanuel Adebayor has recounted how his relationship with girlfriend Dillish Matthews hit the rocks.

There has been some moments of infidelity or cheating from the Namibian actress.

According to Adebayor, Dillish once introduced him to a man as her uncle, however, months later he got to know that is not the case.

He adds that despite sending monies to Dillish for several purposes, she went ahead to tag him ‘stingy.’

Check some of the posts below:











