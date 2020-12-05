Efia Odo Catches Intense Feelings for Kwesi Arthur Today | Here’s Why

Efia Odo has caught lust for Kwesi Arthur today, an act which just got netizens in awe.

It all started when the rapper Kwesi Arthur shared photos of himself on Twitter on with the caption “No motromojo!!!!”.

Efia Odo replied to the tweet and said: “*u*sy just jumped” together with a west emoji.

This reply from the Ghanaian actress and socialite got Twitter users talking.

It was greeted with diverse reactions — while some are all joyous over it, a few of the users have reprimanded her for such a comment.

Check the tweets out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

