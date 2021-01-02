FIRST PHOTOS from Patapaa’s Marriage Ceremony with German Girlfriend

Patapaa marries his German girlfriend Liha Miller in a beautiful and simple marriage ceremony.

The traditional wedding ceremony of the two is taking place in the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker’s hometown Swedru in the Central Region.

The tieing of the knot is being attended, mainly by family and close friends of the musician.

The espousal or nuptials between Patapaa and his German girlfriend Liha Miller comes few days after they announced it across social media.

Check out the first photos from the marriage ceremony of the two below:









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

