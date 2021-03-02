Man Mysteriously Dies While Dancing with a Lady at a Concert — VIDEO

A young man reportedly met his untimely death while dancing with a lady live on stage at a concert.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a lady wearing a one-piece bodycon dress is seen propping her heavy backside on the man.

Moments later, he went motionless which prompted security to rush on stage.

In the video, the young man who lies down in his red t-shirt is being attended to.

However, reports available to this news source suggest he eventually kicked the bucket.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atinkanews.net (@atinkanews)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments