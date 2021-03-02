WATCH LIVE: Funeral Service of HM King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko

You are watching the live broadcast of the funeral service of His Majesty King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko of the KwaBhaca Kingdom.

This live event is coming your way from his home, Elundzini Great Place in KwaBhaca.

Watch the live funeral service below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments