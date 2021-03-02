News

WATCH LIVE: Funeral Service of HM King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko

PlugTimes.com March 2, 2021
You are watching the live broadcast of the funeral service of His Majesty King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko of the KwaBhaca Kingdom.

This live event is coming your way from his home, Elundzini Great Place in KwaBhaca.

Watch the live funeral service below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

