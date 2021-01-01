New Wife! Kennedy Agyapong Marries Again in a Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

Hon Kennedy Agyapong has married a another wife in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Friday, January 1, 2020.

The Assin Central MP’s new wife is identified as Christie and PlugTimes.com understands they have been together for some time now.

Their private marriage ceremony which was attended the relatives and close friends of the two in Accra.

Exclusive photos available to PlugTimes.com shows the latest couple in a very lively mood.

Check photos from Hon Kennedy Agyapong and new wife Christie’s marriage ceremony out:









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments