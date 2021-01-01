Wendy Shay eyes 2021 Grammys

Wendy Shay has made a new year resolution by gaining recognition at the 2021 Grammys.

The Rufftown Records signee makes this comment hours after she released her single ‘Pray For The World’ on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Wendy Shay made this known in a tweet and she said “2021 Grammys straight! 2020 I no go Grammys cos of corona. Watch Out Ghana.”

2021 Grammys straight!

2020 I no go Grammys cos of corona

Watch Out Ghana ! — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) December 31, 2020

Real name Wendy Addo, she was introduced into Ghana’s music industry by her manager Bullet in 2018.

The YEA brand ambassador has a number of hit songs and awards to her credit.

Wendy Shay has won a number of ‘New Artiste’ awards at the VGMAs, 3Music Awards, Ghana Music Awards UK, etc.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments