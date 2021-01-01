Entertainment

Clemento Suarez breaks the internet with Girlish Look on ‘UTV Day With The Stars 2021’

PlugTimes.com January 1, 2021
UTV Day With The Stars 2021

Clemento Suarez appeared on ‘UTV Day With The Stars’ dressed like a lady.

The Ghanaian comedian was a sit-in host for Nana Ama McBrown on United Showbiz segment of the annual New Years’ Day event on UTV.

Clemento Suarez had a wig on, striking make-up, and a African print design for women.

On the show, he spoke like a woman where he interviewed the likes of DKB, and Jeneral Ntatia.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

