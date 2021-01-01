Clemento Suarez breaks the internet with Girlish Look on ‘UTV Day With The Stars 2021’

Clemento Suarez appeared on ‘UTV Day With The Stars’ dressed like a lady.

The Ghanaian comedian was a sit-in host for Nana Ama McBrown on United Showbiz segment of the annual New Years’ Day event on UTV.

Clemento Suarez had a wig on, striking make-up, and a African print design for women.

On the show, he spoke like a woman where he interviewed the likes of DKB, and Jeneral Ntatia.







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

