I Married My Ex-husband as Revenge to my Ex-boyfriend — Tima Kumkum Reveals

TV personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly known as Tima Kumkum has made an interesting revelation about her first marriage.

According to Tima Kumkum, she married her ex-husband to despise her former boyfriend who she saw in bed with her friend.

She made this revelation in a yet-to-be shown episode of ‘The Delay Show’ hosted by Delay.

“I married my husband as a revenge to my ex-boyfriend who slept with my friend.”

Asked whether she was truly in love with him, she noted that she wasn’t but only liked him.

Although he knew there was no love, he knew that it will one day grow. He was a very good person, he never harmed me.

Tim Kumkukm revealed that she met him at age 21 and they tied the knot [both traditional and white wedding] in 2011 when she was 24.



In August 2020, she recounted how it hit the rock while advising the youth to understand the person they are saying vows to and understanding it.

