Girl Commits Suicide after Pastor and Family Accused Her of Being a Witch

A 22-year-old girl Judith Appiah-Kubi has reportedly committed suicide following accusation that she is a witch.

Judith was tagged a witch by both her pastor and some of her family members.

The sad incident happened at Assin-Fosu in the Central Region of Ghana.

According to reports, because she was initially pronounced a witch by her pastor, her mother who agreed started maltreating her.

After she got fed up with the ordeal she was going, she drank a poison.

She was pronounced dead by medical officers in Assin-Fosu.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments