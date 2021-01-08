Entertainment

Obour Cuts off Dreadlocks for New Hairstyle — SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com January 8, 2021
Obour, Ghanaian musician turn politician has finally said a good bye to his old self (dreadlocks) for a new hairstyle.

Real name Bice Osei Kuffour, this also marks the beginning of the next chapter of his life as he marks his 40th birthday.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, he rocks a short-punk hairstyle with the sides faded.

Obour contested in the NPP Primaries at the Asante Akim South constituency but lost to the incumbent MP.

It has been highly rumored that he will be looking forward to a position in the second administration of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Check Obour’s new hairstyle below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

