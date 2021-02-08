Ebony Reigns Will Forever Remain in My Heart – Bullet on her 3rd Anniversary

It has been exactly three (3) that Ebony Reigns died in a tragic motor accident.

Her former manager Bullet has penned a heartwarming message in this direction.

According to the CEO of Rufftown Records, her ex-artiste will forever remain in his heart.

Bullet shared this across her social media platforms on Monday morning.

The music executive wrote: It’s been 3 years already! I am yet to believe, you are truly gone. You will forever be in my heart because in there you are still alive

Keep reigning queen👸🏾

There has also been a number of consoling messages from celebrities and fans at large.

Ebony Reigns died at age 20 on 8the February 2018.

She died alongside two (2) others — Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee and Franky Kuri.

